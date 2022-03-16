Energi (NRG) Tops One Day Volume of $462,257.00

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $462,257.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00179122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00400558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00054980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,968,420 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

