Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. 970,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

