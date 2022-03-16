Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

BCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

BCH stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 82,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.3307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.