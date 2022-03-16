Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declines By 21.4%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BLW traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 70,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.64.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
