Base Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.71 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $347,967.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 907.7% higher against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00008692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00035677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00103787 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

