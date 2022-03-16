BitBall Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $165,316.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,053.66 or 1.00079549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00070300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00020847 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.