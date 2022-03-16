Analysts Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $279.62

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,467,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $13.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,962,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

