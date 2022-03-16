Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $964,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $464,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Dyadic International by 363.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 98.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYAI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 27,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

