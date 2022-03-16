Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 1,300,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,896. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 222,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 142,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.