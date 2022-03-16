Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.35

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.
About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Communications (BCMXY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.