Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.35

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

