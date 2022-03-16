Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Olin reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $12.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. 2,409,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

