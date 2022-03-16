Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 337,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. 152,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.27. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

