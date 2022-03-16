Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 7,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

MLCO traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 6,540,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,142. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

