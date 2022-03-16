Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 949,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $173.32. The stock had a trading volume of 578,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,313. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $142.35 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.08.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.