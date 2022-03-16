ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,492. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

