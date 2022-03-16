Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 252.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 419.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 774,105 shares of company stock worth $215,280,324. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $15.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,044,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,496,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $612.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

