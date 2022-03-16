CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

OTGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTGLY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

