Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Airbus from €150.00 ($164.84) to €165.00 ($181.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Airbus has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

