PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $56,266.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73.

Shares of PNRG stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.98. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PrimeEnergy Resources (Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.