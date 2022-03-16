Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald Sells 382 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Christopher Heald sold 6,421 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $562,222.76.

On Thursday, February 24th, Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 555,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,661. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,005,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 42,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after buying an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

