Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $184.75

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.75 and traded as low as $154.12. Christian Dior shares last traded at $154.12, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.50.
Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Christian Dior (CHDRY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.