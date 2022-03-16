Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $184.75

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.75 and traded as low as $154.12. Christian Dior shares last traded at $154.12, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.50.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

