ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.10

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.10 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 72.71 ($0.95). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 21,622 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £2,190 ($2,847.85). Insiders bought 149,294 shares of company stock worth $11,864,587 over the last three months.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

