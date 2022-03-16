iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.04

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as low as $24.38. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 1,110,147 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.