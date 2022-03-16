Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $229.82

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.82 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.60). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 721,248 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £860.20 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.99.

In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,585 ($12,464.24).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

