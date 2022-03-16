Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $169.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 0.34. Crimson Wine Group has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

