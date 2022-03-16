Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,645.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELMUF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded Elisa Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DNB Markets upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $$59.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $65.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

