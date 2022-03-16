Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. 325,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,683. Franchise Group has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis raised their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.