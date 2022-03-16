Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.
NASDAQ:FRG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. 325,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,683. Franchise Group has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis raised their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.
In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
