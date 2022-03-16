$6.76 EPS Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70. Moderna reported earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $21.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.36. 14,075,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.54.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,513 shares of company stock worth $43,926,181. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $1,482,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Moderna by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $773,229,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Moderna by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.