Zacks: Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

PGTI stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 623,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,225. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.47.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.