Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, import and export of pharmaceutical products for treatment of cancer, kidney diseases, kidney transplantation, bone and joint diseases. The Company is also engaged in the provision of management services, transportation and storage services, as well as drug information literature research services. CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

CHGCY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. 201,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,449. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

