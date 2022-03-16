Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 161,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
IPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 27.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the second quarter worth about $356,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.
Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
