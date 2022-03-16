Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 161,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

IPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 27.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the second quarter worth about $356,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 18,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,673. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.