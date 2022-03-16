Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 404,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
