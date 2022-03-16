Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 404,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,455. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.