Short Interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Decreases By 22.8%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 2,687,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $137.05.

In related news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after buying an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after buying an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after buying an additional 184,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

