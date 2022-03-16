Short Interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Decreases By 22.8%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 2,687,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $137.05.
In related news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
