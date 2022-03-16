PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,676,747 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 58,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $65,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,933 shares of company stock worth $177,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

