Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.46. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 28,315 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.
About Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF)
