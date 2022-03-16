Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.77

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.77 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.08 ($0.12). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 411,454 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.63. The firm has a market cap of £23.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, insider Henry Turcan sold 1,115,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £100,350 ($130,494.15). In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,478,270 shares of company stock worth $31,771,160.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

