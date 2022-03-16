Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Sells $14,249.20 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 20,356 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SPPI stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80,031 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,906,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

