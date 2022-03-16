Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Sells $14,249.20 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 20,356 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of SPPI stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
