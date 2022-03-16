Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett bought 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $7,181.13.

NYSE HZN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,739. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the third quarter worth $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the third quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Horizon Global by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

