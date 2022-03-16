Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ STLA traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,091,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
