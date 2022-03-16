Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STLA traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,091,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Stellantis by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 1,289.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 277,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 257,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.