Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $67.80

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

BCYC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,015,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,710. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

