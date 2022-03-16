Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target at $11.40

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. lowered Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

RLLMF remained flat at $$4.03 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

