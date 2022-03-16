B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $324.51

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 324.51 ($4.22) and traded as low as GBX 296 ($3.85). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.89), with a volume of 11,008 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 325.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 324.34.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

