Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.08. 1,676,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

