Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.62

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $5.37. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,478 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.