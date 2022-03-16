Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.11

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.11 and traded as low as C$20.22. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$20.48, with a volume of 5,100 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.51 million and a PE ratio of 125.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.24%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

