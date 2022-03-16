Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $298.90

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.90 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.64). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.64), with a volume of 8,020 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.10) price target on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The company has a market capitalization of £180.23 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 298.85.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.