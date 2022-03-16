Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.00. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 5,003 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $79.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $3,813,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

