Color Platform (CLR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $864.00

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Color Platform has a market cap of $634,081.81 and $864.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,957.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.00726393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00189379 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021962 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.