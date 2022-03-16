The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 578,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
The Star Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
About The Star Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Star Entertainment Group (EHGRF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.