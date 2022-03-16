Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. 1,961,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,286. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

